  • Local town named the best place to live in Tennessee

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    Do you live in the best town in Tennessee?

    A recent study looked at cities in the Volunteer state with the best economies, jobs, home values and more.

    HomeSnacks analyzed 91 places in Tennessee, here's what town's made the top ten.

    1. Germantown
    2. Brentwood
    3. Signal Mountain
    4. Collierville
    5. Spring Hill
    6. Franklin
    7. Collegedale
    8. Nolensville
    9. Bartlett
    10. Mount Juliet

    According to their data, Germantown is the best place to live in Tennessee! Germantown has one of the lowest unemployment rates and the median income is the 5th highest in the state.

    Germantown also has above average education and low crime rates - making it a very safe place to live.

    The website also named the best counties, cheapest places to live, and the best places to raise a family in Tennessee.

