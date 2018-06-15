Local warehouse workers protesting, say white manager tied noose and made 'threatening gesture'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Dozens of employees at an AT&T warehouse in Memphis have been protesting over an alleged racist incident involving a white manager.
The workers claim the manager tied a safety harness in the shape of a noose and made a threatening gesture during a word day in September 2017.
The warehouse is in the 5100 block of Citation Drive in Southeast Memphis.
Workers stood outside with signs Friday, during their third straight day of picketing outside the warehouse.
FOX13’s Kristin Leigh spoke with workers and AT&T about the incident. Why the union representatives were not satisfied with the company’s investigation, on FOX13 News at 10.
