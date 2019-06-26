Local woman accused of shooting at group, striking one female victim multiple times

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police reported to the scene of an aggravated assault in Park and Hanley on May 6, 2019, the arrest affidavit states.
According to the affidavit, officers met three women at the location. The affidavit states one of the female victims was seated in the backseat of her vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
One of the women told police she was meeting her ex-boyfriend at the 3400 block of Spottswood Avenue and a fight broke out.
According to the affidavit, a female suspect shot at all three victims while they ran to their vehicle, which resulted in one of the victims being shot multiple times.
Investigators reported they developed Brooklyn Conard, 21, as a suspect.
According to investigators, each victim identified Conard as the suspect during a photo line-up.
The affidavit states Conard was arrested on June 19 for three charges of aggravated assault.
