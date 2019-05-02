0 Local woman describes last encounter with 2-year-old grandson before he was shot and killed

OSCEOLA, Ark. - Family identified a two-year-old shot and killed as Kei'Derrion Love.

He was shot in the 400 block of Buckingham Street in Osceola last night. Two people are in custody.

And the victim's grandmother was with him hours before he was shot.

She said she now wishes she took him home with her last night.

"I kissed him, said goodbye, he waved bye and that's the last I seen him," Lanesa Love said.

Lanesa was in Osceola hours before he was killed--helping his mother run errands.

"I should've followed my first mind and brought my grandbaby back home and I feel he should've been living," Lanesa said.

Lanesa said Kei'Derrion lived with his mother and her boyfriend.

When Lanesa was told her grandson was shot last night, she said she could not believe it.

"I'm still processing everything cause I just seen my baby yesterday and now he's gone," Lanesa said.

Lanesa said she drove to her daughter's home, which is located off Buckingham Street. According to Lanesa, when she arrived to the scene she saw police cars, but not the baby.

A neighbor told FOX13 she heard screaming and saw a man outside with a baby in his arms.

Love said her daughter and her boyfriend are in jail. Police would not confirm the two suspect's names.

Love said she still cannot believe her grandson is gone.

"Nana loves you...That's all I used to tell him, 'Nana loves you,' every day. 'Nana loves you,'" Lanesa said.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

FOX13 emailed the chief about the suspects' names but did not receive a repsonse.

