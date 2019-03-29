0 Local woman devastated after husband dies in house fire

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. - A family and an entire neighborhood are mourning the death of Harold McWilliams, 74, who died during a house fire in Blytheville on Wednesday.

FOX13 spoke with his wife, Paula McWilliams, who is trying to cope with his loss.

Harold was trapped inside the home when it caught on fire. Paula witnessed the fire, but did not receive news about his death at the time.

"It wasn't word. I witnessed the fire...The first thing I thought of was him. Harold," Paula said.

Paula told FOX13 Harold was a father of six children and served the country for eight years.

Harold's dog, Twister, also died in Wednesday's fire.

"He was a good man. Good father. He's going to be very missed and his daddy will be too," Paula said. "He was a family member for ten years."

The Blytheville fire chief told FOX13 a space heater started the fire in the living room and Harold tried to escape, but it was too late.

Paula is now left with Twister's new puppy and one of her husband's items that survived the fire.

"This right here is the crucifix he was wearing. It burned the chain, but not the crucifix," Paula said. "That keeps me going."

Now, his widow is left with the crucifixion charm Harold McWilliams had on during the fire that somehow was not damaged. pic.twitter.com/FeLU9nv0zq — Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) March 28, 2019

Blytheville Chief Carney said he has noticed many fires have started because of space heaters and urges anyone to turn them off before leaving them unattended.

