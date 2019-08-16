0 Local woman furious, says dealership won't help after thieves stole her rims, tires while on the lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman is speaking out after thieves stole the tires and rims off her car while on the property of the dealership she left it at to get serviced.

The dealership said they are not responsible.

Aurora Herrera’s attorney Esperanza King translates her client’s true feelings after finding her car without all four tires.

Herrera initially brought her car to Mercedes Benz of Memphis to get service done on her airbags.

A day after leaving her car at the dealership, a thief managed to slip away with the rims and tires from her car.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“She handed the keys to someone in Mercedes Benz and gave them the car. She had an appointment scheduled with them,” King said.

Attorney William Heaton represents Mercedes Benz of Memphis.

Heaton told FOX13 Herrera dropped her car off after the service department, closed and dropped her keys in the night box.

“They assume the responsibility until Mercedes Benz takes possession of the car,” Heaton said.

Heaton said since the dealership never took possession of the car, they aren’t responsible for anything lost or stolen property.

“With our position, when there is a theft and we have no responsibility and there is a theft in a client’s car that we have never assumed responsibility for, we are not liable for that,” Heaton said.

King said it’s been a month since her client brought the car to the dealership for service.

“We've spoken to another Mercedes Benz dealership in the Mid-South area and they advised if this were to happen on their lot, they would have fixed it immediately,” King said.

According to the attorney representing the dealership, there is surveillance video of the theft that they have turned over to the police.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.