Local woman goes to police station with pastor to admit to killing husband, officials say

A Mid-South woman has admitted to police she killed her husband, according to police.
According to a news release, Jaime Johnson went with her pastor to the police station.
When she got there, she told police she murdered her husband Gregory Lee Johnson.
Officers with the Hernando Police Department responded to their home and confirmed Gregory Johnson was shot and dead inside the residence.
Jamie Lynn Johnson was placed in custody. She was charged with murder.
