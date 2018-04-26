0 Local women's group changing lives in Memphis' poorest zip code

The Women’s Foundation for a Greater Memphis is hoping to tackle poverty by investigating in the city.

For the last two years, the group of women has dedicated their lives to 38126 – a zip code in South Memphis that has the unwanted title of being the poorest in the city.

The foundation invests in companies that in turn help people like Sherry Avery.

“I do sewing. I've got my own sewing business and everything. So if it's something I think they can do, I let them work with me,” Avery told FOX13.

Trending stories:

The single mother of two has lived in 38126 since 2001, and investments like the one she received from the Women’s Foundation for a Greater Memphis helped her open her own business. Now, she’s returning the favor by hiring people.

“Just to give them an opportunity to get a job,” Avery explained.

Since 2016, the group has donated more than $3.5 million to the zip code. It has helped 623 people get jobs, 31 people start their own businesses, and placed more than 500 children in schools.

To learn more about the Women’s Foundation for a Greater Memphis, click this link.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.