6:20 AM
Mid-South under Code Orange air quality alert
-
2018-06-11
Over 60 unsolved murders under investigation since June 2017, MPD says
-
9:10 AM
Memphis teen shot and killed while waiting to get a haircut
-
2018-06-14
2 riders fall 34 feet when roller coaster car derails
-
2018-06-14
Shelby County schools considering bringing Narcan on property as precaution
-
2018-06-14
Local non-profit organization serving free meals to children across Shelby County
-
2018-06-14
Guns being stolen from inside Tennessee state troopers' vehicles
-
2018-06-14
3 men steal from neighbor multiple times while he was away on dialysis treatment
-
2018-06-14
5-month-old girl mauled to death by family German shepherd
-
10:37 AM
Fireball Whiskey flies across I-40 in fiery semi accident
-
Local warehouse workers protesting, say white manager tied noose and made 'threatening gesture'
Dozens of employees at an AT&T warehouse in Memphis have been protesting over an alleged racist incident involving a white manager.
-
2 hurt, 1 in critical condition after car crash on I-55
One person is in critical condition and another was hurt following a car crash in Memphis Friday.
-
Germantown psychiatrist whipped patients, called them 'mules,' state says
A Germantown psychiatrist was forced to close her practice for at least two months and could lose her license permanently after reports showed she spanked patients with whips and compared some to mules.
-
Woman's body found on side of road in apparent homicide, police investigating
Investigators are on the scene of an apparent homicide in Lauderdale County.
-
Local warehouse workers protesting, say white manager tied noose and made 'threatening gesture'
-
2 hurt, 1 in critical condition after car crash on I-55
-
Germantown psychiatrist whipped patients, called them 'mules,' state says
-
Woman's body found on side of road in apparent homicide, police investigating
FOX13 Investigates
-
Guns being stolen from inside Tennessee state troopers' vehicles
Guns belonging to Tennessee Highway Patrol Troopers are getting stolen straight out of the cruisers.
-
Documents provide more details surrounding homeless man found dead inside Memphis car wash
The mystery surrounding a homeless man who was found dead inside a car wash stall produced some answers.
-
Commuting sentences not common occurrence for federal inmates in Tennessee
Getting a federal sentence commuted is rare.
-
Amount of job openings exceeding number of unemployed people, officials say
The number of available jobs exceeds the amount of people looking for work, according to a new report from the United States Department of Labor.
National Headlines
-
"I find it hard to believe." Friend speaks out after accusations surface against Morgan Freeman
-
Pastor: Mental illness drove man to ram car into his family
-
Royal family releases official wedding photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
-
Who is Dimitrios Pagourtzis, suspect in the Texas high school shooting
