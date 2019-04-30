0 Locals concerned about speeding issues in Shelby County neighborhood

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - People who live off Harvest Knoll Lane in southeast Shelby County are asking for speed humps on their road. Residents are asking the county for this because they want drivers to slow down.

"If you are out here doing yard work or edging. if you don't move - you are in trouble. On the north side there is another blind curve," said Mr. Patterson.

Patterson is tired of cars speeding down his street. He wants two speed humps on each side of the road.

He said he contacted Shelby County about this. "They sent the sheriff out, they came out and gave a few tickets, but when the sheriff leaves the speeders come back," said Patterson.

Patterson wanted a more long-term solution, so he asked about the speed humps.

Patterson was told the county doesn't have them. "If the City of Memphis is in Shelby County, why can't the county have speed humps," said Patterson.

Shelby County Public Works director Tom Needham said there are no speed humps in the county.

He said speed humps are dangerous for emergency crews.

Needham said drivers speed between the speed humps as well.

Patterson said he is worried someone could get hurt. "They come around that curve like 90 going north, no respect for pedestrians or anyone else and we’re going to have a bad accident out here one day," said Patterson.

Needham said the county does not plan on putting speed humps on the road. He said if there is an issue with people speeding to call the sheriff's office.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.