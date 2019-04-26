  • Locals encouraged to stay safe after 'landspout' spotted in north Mississippi

    Updated:

    TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. - People in Mississippi were told to take cover after a tornado was spotted in the area.

    According to the National Weather Service, a "landspout" appeared in Little Texas, Mississippi in Tunica County. A "landspout" is a tornado that develops in a non-rotating thunderstorm.

    A local posted a picture of the tornado on his Facebook, warning people to take cover.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories