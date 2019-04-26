Locals encouraged to stay safe after 'landspout' spotted in north Mississippi

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. - People in Mississippi were told to take cover after a tornado was spotted in the area.
According to the National Weather Service, a "landspout" appeared in Little Texas, Mississippi in Tunica County. A "landspout" is a tornado that develops in a non-rotating thunderstorm.
A local posted a picture of the tornado on his Facebook, warning people to take cover.
