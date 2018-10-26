Locations for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - People across Tennessee have been encouraged to get rid of unused and expired medications on Saturday, October 27.
Kroger, UnitedHealthcare, and the Cardinal Health Foundation are working together for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
Law enforcement will be on site at each event to help residents securely dispose of their medications.
This is a safe and convenient way for customers to discard expired, unwanted and used medications.
Here's a list of locations in the Mid-South
- 7615 Hwy. 70
Bartlett, TN 38133
- 3860 Austin Peay Hwy.
Memphis, TN 38128
- 7735 Farmington Blvd.
Memphis, TN 38138
- 3444 Plaza (Poplar/Highland)
Memphis, TN 38111
