Lock-down ends at Riverdale Middle School and Elementary after police pursuit reported nearby

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - Parents are looking for answers after a police pursuit put Riverdale Middle School and Elementary School on lockdown. However, that lockdown has been lifted.

Around 3:50 Tuesday morning, Germantown officers saw a man near Howard McVay Park wearing a mask and gloves.

Officials said he fled the scene when officers approached him. That’s when police blocked off the area.

Officers found a stolen vehicle parked near McVay Manor Cove and detained a female occupant.

Police said another suspect fled the scene but was located around 6:30 Tuesday morning and taken into custody near Poplar Pike.

The third suspect was noticed on home surveillance video in the area, but that suspect has not been located. Investigators described that suspect as a male, wearing black sweat pants, a white shirt, and a light-colored backpack.

Authorities notified Germantown Municipal Schools as a precaution. Parents have been notified of the developing situation.

Both Riverdale Middle School and Elementary School were on lockdown at the time - but the lockdown has been lifted.

Originally, car riders were not accepted. However, now that the lockdown has been lifted, car riders are welcome. During the lockdown, once students were inside the building, no students were permitted to exit, and visitors weren’t able to enter the building.

No tardies will be issued to any GMSD school today.

Authorities have not identified the suspects. This is still an active investigation.

