  • Lockdown lifted on Jackson State University campus

    Updated:

    JACKSON, Miss. - There was an active shooter reported on the Jackson State University campus, however, the all-clear has been given. 

    The school took to social media to share the following message: 

    "We have an active shooter on campus. The suspected shooter is in a black Honda Accord, license plate number MAC 0214. The entire campus community should take shelter immediately. The campus is currently on lockdown. We will notify you when the situation is resolved."

    However, shortly after the original message, the lockdown was lifted. 

    The school is about 3 hours south of Memphis. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories