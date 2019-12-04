Lockdown lifted on Jackson State University campus

JACKSON, Miss. - There was an active shooter reported on the Jackson State University campus, however, the all-clear has been given.
The school took to social media to share the following message:
"We have an active shooter on campus. The suspected shooter is in a black Honda Accord, license plate number MAC 0214. The entire campus community should take shelter immediately. The campus is currently on lockdown. We will notify you when the situation is resolved."
However, shortly after the original message, the lockdown was lifted.
Update: The JSU campus lock down has been lifted. The campus community is no longer under threat of an active shooter.— Jackson State U. (@JacksonStateU) December 4, 2019
The school is about 3 hours south of Memphis.
