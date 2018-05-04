0 Locked up teens hope their message can help others

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Teens are often get the blame for much of the city’s violence. But some teens, are working to turn that around.

On Thursday ten incarcerated teens addressed a room full of law enforcement and education leaders.

Their message was simple, to help kids in Shelby County avoid the mistakes they made.

It has been an unfortunate refrain from police over the last few months, ‘teens are responsible for more violent crime in the city.’

“That is the age group that we primarily see the biggest problem. Those are the gun toters, the shooters. The ones committing the carjackings, the robberies, and in a lot of cases, the homicides,” said Major Darren Goods, with the Multi-Agency Gang Unit.

Rarely, do we hear the stories of the teens though.

“When I was 14-years-old I lost my father, he was shot and killed. I lost my grandmother to cancer, and I made some decisions that got me arrested and sent me away from my family for eight months.,” said one teen currently serving time.

Ten young people, all currently incarcerated, spoke in front of a crowd of adults Thursday morning.

They are part of a group called Youth Speaking Out for Change, organized by the non-profit BRIDGES, in coordination with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Their goal is to share their advice, and their stories, with middle schoolers and hopefully prevent other kids from ending up behind bars.

“The first piece of advice I would give is always listen to your parents, they want the best for you,” said the teen, who was not allowed to be identified. “My second piece of advice is go to school and stay in school, but don't just go to school, go to school and do your work.”

The third piece of advice, was to have a plan in life, and set goals.

“[Finally] stay away from negative activity in negative person's, and do not let them change who you are,” he said.

The teens also had a list of how adults in the community can support the youth and their efforts.

A few of the suggestions included: donate time as a tutor or mentor, support a free activity over the summer for kids (i.e. zoo day, movie, park, etc), volunteer at the Juvenile Detention Center or donate books and art supplies.

For the full list of supplies, CLICK HERE.

They are little things, but the teens say make a big difference.

“Someday I hope to deliver the speech to younger students, to help prevent them from going down the path I went down,” he said.

The group of incarcerated teens is hoping to share their story, but they have to be requested by a school or church or group.

If you have interest in having the group speak, you can contact BRIDGES at 901-452-5600.

