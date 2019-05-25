0 Longtime south Downtown Memphis businesses welcome Wiseacre, new developments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It’s hard not to see – the area, just south of Downtown Memphis is seeing serious growth.

On Friday, Wiseacre broke ground on its new location on B.B. King Boulevard and Butler Avenue.

The Powerhouse theater, South City, The Clipper and now Wiseacre – all projects just South of Martin Luther King Boulevard downtown.

“It’s a big old change. From the past 10, five... and even this year,” said Carlos Miles, a resident.

Miles grew up in this changing area. His grandmother owns the Ruth Pulliam Salon and Barbershop that sits next to the construction site.

He’s excited to see more growth near the shop, bridging the gap between South Memphis and downtown.

“It makes me feel like there’s going to be a lot more business and people coming to get their hair cut and moving in,” Miles said.

Miles said he’s happy as long as original South Memphians and business owners can afford to live in their neighborhood.

“Everybody not financially stable in this area. It could become a problem too,” Miles said.

Despite his concerns, Miles said seeing low-income housing made available alongside neat, new developments gives him hope for a community he’s been a part of for years.

“Just try to work with everybody. Just don’t try to push them out the neighborhood,” Miles said.

The City of Memphis said one of its big goals in this South Main area is keeping affordable housing in areas like South City just up the road.

