0 Lorenzen Wright's accused killers will remain in jail, for now

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Sherra Wright and Billy Turner's bond hearing were pushed back a month, because of a scheduling conflict with the judge.

In court for the first time in months, Wright acknowledged a familiar face in the audience but her defense attorney Blake Ballin admonished her to stop.

Ballin needs friends and family of Wright to support her when he argues that she should be released on bond.

"We are still discussing whether we are going to call any witnesses, certainly we are going to establish her connections to this community," according to Ballin who told FOX13 Wright has a brother and cousins who still live in the area.

Ballin and his co-counsel Steve Farese Junior will argue for a reasonable bond, something low enough for Wright to be free until the murder trial starts.

"Ms. Wright is limited in her resources and we are just asking that a reasonable bond be set," said Farese Junior.

According to court document FOX13 obtained, Wright claimed to be indigent.

The former NBA wife accused of killing her ex-husband Lorenzen Wright said she doesn't work, doesn't earn a living, doesn't own property and can't afford to pay bond.

Wright was named the beneficiary to Lorenzen's million dollar life insurance policy of which most of it has been spent.

Ballin told FOX13, "The money that everyone thinks is in her pockets is actually in a trust for her children."

Wrights codefendant Billy Ray Turner has his own problems.

Prosecutors indicted him on three counts of a felon being in possession of a handgun last week.

His attorney told FOX13 those new charges will be a problem when asking for bond.

"If you are in a cash based business and you chose to protect your home, the level you chose protect your home, the level you use to protect your home is something that is an individual choice," said Attorney John Keith Perry.

Turner's defense attorney told FOX13 the guns found in his clients house are not connected to the murder of Lorenzen Wright.

