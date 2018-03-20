'Losing is not an option.' Penny Hardaway era begins for Memphis basketball

Penny Hardaway is officially the men's basketball coach at the University of Memphis.
IN PHOTOS: Penny named Memphis men's basketball coach
After weeks of rumors, the school made the move official during a news conference Tuesday morning. Penny Hardaway becomes the school's 19th men's basketball coach.
Watch the news conference below. Keep scrolling for social media reaction.
Penny is a homegrown product. He starred at Treadwell High School, where he was named Parade Magazine National High School Player of the Year.
At the University of Memphis, he was a two-time All-American and conference player of the year.
Penny entered the NBA Draft after his junior season. He was picked #3 overall by the Orlando Magic and went on to be a four-time NBA All-Star.
Most recently, Penny was the boy's basketball coach at Memphis East High School. His team won its third straight state championship on Saturday.
