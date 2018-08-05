Loss prevention employee shoots at man's car for stealing from Cordova Kroger, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It was a possible scary situation for shoppers Sunday morning at a local Kroger.
According to MPD, officers responded to the Kroger in Cordova located at 676 N. Germantown Parkway for a shots fired call. The complainant told police that a male attempted to steal meat and ran out of the store.
The preliminary information indicates that a loss prevention employee shot at the suspect's gray Chevy Malibu.
It is unclear at this time if the car was hit from that shot.
Also, according to MPD, no arrests have happened at this time, and it is undetermined if the shot was fired to defend the employee from injury or from the vehicle.
This is an ongoing investigation.
FOX13 has reached out to Kroger for a statement, but we haven't received one at this time.
