  • LOST AND FOUND: Police release photo of found items at Beale Street Music Fest

    Updated:

    Lost something at Beale Street Music Fest? 

    Memphis police might have your belongings. MPD took to Twitter to share a photo of a plethora of items including wallets, phones, credit cards, and even a passport. 

    "Several items were found over the weekend at the MIM music festival. If you lost items, contact the North Main Station's GIB at 901-636-4099 to check and see if your item was recovered," police said. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories