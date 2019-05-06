LOST AND FOUND: Police release photo of found items at Beale Street Music Fest

Lost something at Beale Street Music Fest?
Memphis police might have your belongings. MPD took to Twitter to share a photo of a plethora of items including wallets, phones, credit cards, and even a passport.
"Several items were found over the weekend at the MIM music festival. If you lost items, contact the North Main Station's GIB at 901-636-4099 to check and see if your item was recovered," police said.
Found Property— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 6, 2019
Memphis in May Music Festival
Several items were found over the weekend at the MIM music festival. If you lost items, contact the North Main Station's GIB at 901-636-4099 to check and see if your item was recovered. pic.twitter.com/s2G8qA3Tn8
