Lottery tickets are officially on sale across Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI - The big day is finally here! Lottery tickets are officially on sale across the state of Mississippi.
Mississippi has been one of six states without a lottery, but lawmakers met in 2018 and approved the games as an effort to help generate money for highways, according to the Associated Press.
Only scratch-off tickets are on sale at this point, Powerball tickets are not. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation said sales for those games are expected to begin during the first three months of 2020.
If you want to purchase a scratch-off ticket today, click here for locations across Mississippi.
People can begin buying tickets now, but not everyone is excited about the new change. Some leaders in Tunica County said they are concerned lottery tickets will be competition for casinos.
Others think this is a winning opportunity for the state.
