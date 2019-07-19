Louisiana man recently convicted of raping Memphis woman at gunpoint back in 1998

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A conviction has been made in a cold case rape in Memphis. A sex offender from Louisiana was recently convicted of raping a Memphis woman at gunpoint back in 1998.
It took a criminal court jury less than 30 minutes on Thursday to find Terrell Jackson, 44, guilty of aggravated rape.
Officials told FOX13 the incident happened on November 9, 1998. A 22-year-old woman was attacked while she was unlocking her apartment door in the 4300 block of Knight Arnold in southwest Memphis.
She told police she felt a cold metal object pressed to her back. The rapist threatened to shoot her if she did not cooperate with his demands.
The victim told police he forced her into the apartment, covered her head with a blanket, and raped her.
A sexual assault kit was taken and preserved by police.
In November 2014, the kit was processed – 16 years later.
An unidentified DNA profile was developed and entered in the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) where it was monitored for a match. Five months later, the TBI identified Jackson as a CODIS match.
Investigators said Jackson had moved to New Orleans where he was on the Louisiana Sex Offender registry because of a previous aggravated rape conviction in Tennessee.
Jackson will be sentenced on August 29.
