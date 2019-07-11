Loved ones frustrated by lack of upkeep at Memphis cemetery, call it an 'injustice'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - People with loved ones resting at a blighted cemetery said it is a shame that a local church isn’t keeping the grass cut at the property.
Headstones are nestled into shrubbery and some trees are resting over old graves at the Historical Mount Pleasant Cemetery on Bethlehem.
That is what has become of Correasha Colbert’s brother’s final resting place – a labyrinth of vegetation.
“It’s painful to his mom and kids because we can’t visit his grave,” said Colbert.
Anthony Isom was killed back in 2015. His killers were finally convicted four years later.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man indicted months after Shaun Hamblen abducted from parking lot, murdered in Memphis
- Man injured in crash after trying to run over Shelby County deputies in stolen car, officials say
- How you can help prevent your home from being broken into for less than $10
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Isom’s family then came back to his grave, only to see what they called “injustice” at the cemetery.
“It’s not right for our loved ones because they have to lay out here and we have to see them out here like this,” said Mary Malone, Isom’s mother.
Another woman, Erica Fields, has seven relatives buried at the cemetery.
FOX13 spoke with the pastor at Historical Mount Pleasant M.B. Church, which owns the cemetery. He said they just met about cutting the cemetery on Tuesday and the work should be done soon.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}