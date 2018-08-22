Loved ones gather at Tiger Lane during 'Ride of Tears' for Lorezen Wright

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Family and friends of murdered ex-NBA player Lorenzen Wright participated in the ‘Ride of Tears’ Wednesday evening.
People across the city gathered at Tiger Lane to remember the former NBA player.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 3 people in critical condition after shooting near Memphis park
- Sherra Wright to undergo mental evaluation, next court date set
- FOX13 investigates hour long wait to pick up kids from school in Mississippi
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
The ride started at 5 p.m. at Tiger Lane, then ended at the old Lorenzen Wright Sports Bar & Grill. That bar is now Risque Grill.
Deborah Wright was presented with a plaque to remember her son, Lorenzen Wright, at the end of the ride.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}