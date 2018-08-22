  • Loved ones gather at Tiger Lane during 'Ride of Tears' for Lorezen Wright

    By: Scott Madaus

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Family and friends of murdered ex-NBA player Lorenzen Wright participated in the ‘Ride of Tears’ Wednesday evening.

    People across the city gathered at Tiger Lane to remember the former NBA player.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    The ride started at 5 p.m. at Tiger Lane, then ended at the old Lorenzen Wright Sports Bar & Grill. That bar is now Risque Grill.

    Deborah Wright was presented with a plaque to remember her son, Lorenzen Wright, at the end of the ride.  
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories