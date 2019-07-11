0 Loved ones, neighbors demanding answers after teen found shot to death in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Family and friends were shocked when they found out a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in Southaven Wednesday morning.

Christopher Cooper, 14, was found shot to death at the intersection of Surrey Lane and Tuscany Way around 6 a.m. after someone driving by saw the victim on the ground next to a vehicle.

Friends told FOX13 Cooper was smart and liked to make people laugh. Two of his friends are demanding answers about what led up to his death.

“He deserves to be known, who he is,” said Shawna Swinford. “I would like to know (what happened). His family would like to know what happened. It’s all up to God.

“The truth will come out, it will.”

Swinford told FOX13 she grew up with Cooper in Memphis.

Alicia High used to live with Cooper, and she said she now stays in the neighborhood where police found his body.

High said when Cooper got older he started hanging out with the wrong crowd, but she misses the boy she used to call her little brother.

“He wanted to impress people, but he went about it the wrong way. And now look at it, he’s not here no more,” she said.

No arrests have been made in connection with the deadly shooting.

Police are not releasing any other information at this time.

