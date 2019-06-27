0 Loved ones relieved to finally get 'closure' after West Memphis teen's accused killer arrested

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - Close friends of the West Memphis teen who was shot to death in April said they can finally rest at night now that the teen’s accused killer is behind bars.

West Memphis High School basketball coach Marcus Brown told FOX13 there is not a day that goes by that he does not think about Taylon Vail, 16, who was set to play basketball there in the fall.

However, Brown said he is relieved that Terry Stewart, 26 – the man accused of killing Vail – was arrested on Wednesday.

“It’s just sad but everybody’s like, at least we have some sense of closure,” Brown said.

Police said the shooting happened on April 12 around 2 a.m. in the 2000 block of E. Harrison Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Vail suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, Vail was spending the night with his grandmother because one of his parents was out of town. Police said Stewart is accused of firing multiple shots from outside the home, and the gunfire struck the teen – who was in the living room.

Police told FOX13 they do not believe Vail was the intended target.

FOX13 spoke with neighbors about the suspect’s arrest.

“I’m glad they caught him. It’s just bad to see somebody get killed that young and haven’t experienced nothing out of life and stuff,” said Donald Sain.

Stewart is facing charges of first-degree murder and 13 counts of a terroristic act.

Vail’s classmates, friends and coaches said the teen – who was a 9th grader at West Junior High – had hopes of going to the NBA and was one of the greatest basketball players to come through West Memphis.

“We knew he was special, but we’ll never know to that magnitude of how far he could have gone with the gift that he had with basketball,” said Brown.

Stewart was located by police in the 600 block of S. Avalon on June 26. He will be arraigned on June 28 at the West Memphis District Court.

Mayor Marco McClendon told FOX13 he is happy that Vail’s family is getting some closure. He said the city is continuing to work hard to hold people accountable for their actions.

