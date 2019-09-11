Low adoption rates force local shelters to euthanize bigger dogs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Adopting a dog means you could be saving a life.
A Memphis shelter said it overflowing with dogs and finding a home isn't always easy. Officials told FOX13 bigger dogs have a chance of being euthanized because there simply isn't enough room for them.
The Memphis Animal Shelter said it's on track to becoming a no-kill shelter but struggling to meet the standards. Authorities told us more big dogs are coming into shelter than going out.
MAS said the key to solving this problem is adoption. The shelter is the only open-intake shelter in Memphis. Its doors are always open to the city's homeless pets.
This year, MAS has a 90% save rate, but they continue to struggle with overcrowding.
Because of that, the shelter said it's forced to euthanize dogs for space.
The shelter said its goal is to become a no-kill shelter, and it would only put down animals who are suffering or who are a danger to people.
This week its $20 to adopt a pet at the shelter for its fantasy furball special. The pets already have shots, spay neuters and more.
