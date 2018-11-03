0 Low turnout for active shooter training in Shelby County

Saturday marks one week since 11 people were killed in a house of worship in Pittsburgh, Penn.

Skip ahead to Friday and two people were gunned down in a Florida yoga studio.

Saturday morning, Officer Terry Donald was teaching Memphians what to do if they found themselves in a similar situation.

“The purpose is, we are preparing the public, in case they find themselves in an active shooter situation, so they know what to do,” explained the Shelby County Office of Preparedness Officer before an active shooter training class Saturday morning.

The classes, he said, are paid for by FEMA and offered quarterly. There, residents are taught the “run, hide, fight” approach. “Most of the time, recent events bring people to this class,” Donald went on to say.

“All the shootings that are happening at Target, Walmart, Kroger, synagogues, churches. It’s just scary, so you need to get as much information as possible to better protect yourself,” Sarah Yarborough told us. She heard about the classes as a police ambassador.

While Yarborough may have been motivated to attend the class by recent events, another Office of Preparedness staff member told us she was shocked the class wasn’t full after the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting. After active shooter situations, she said, the classes are usually full.

Yarborough suspected it was because people are not aware the opportunity is out there.

The Shelby County Office of Preparedness will offer another active shooter training class in January.

For more information, visit www.staysafeshelby.us.

