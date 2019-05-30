0 Low unemployment rate doesn't include those who have stopped looking for jobs, expert says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The state of Tennessee is enjoying its lowest unemployment rate in a decade.

That also includes a robust workforce here, with Shelby County at a strong 3.4 percent unemployment rate.

This year, Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas have seen record lows.

However, people who have given up searching for jobs, and people who aren't employed full-time aren't accounted for.

They also want low unemployment numbers accompanied by good-paying jobs. The state of Tennessee is one of 21 states seeing a record low in unemployment.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

The Bureau of Labor Statistics said all but one of Tennessee’s 95 counties saw a dip in unemployment.

“Let’s just say I remain cautiously optimistic,” said Dr. Elena Delavega of the University of Memphis.

Delavega said a record low unemployment rate sounds good. But if people aren't earning enough to stay out of poverty, it doesn't mean much.

“What we should see with good increases and good jobs is a corresponding drop in poverty, and we're not seeing that,” she explained.

Here in the Memphis Metro, the unemployment rate sits at about 3.5 percent. Ten years ago, in 2009, it was 9.4 percent.

Delavega said the rate, while improved, still leaves out a very important number.

“There’s two kinds of workers we don’t count: the discouraged worker who has started looking and the person looking for full-time work,” Delavega said.

Here in Memphis, a city that's primarily African American, the average median income sits at about $36,000 a year for African American households.

Around half of the median of their white counterparts.

Delavega said it's time to see that gap close.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.