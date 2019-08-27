0 Low voter turnout for primary runoff election in Mississippi, commissioner says

PANOLA CO., Miss. - Voter turnout was low as Mississippians headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballot in the primary runoffs.

This runoff comes following the primary elections earlier in August, when a number of races were too close to call.

The most notable runoff election is for the Mississippi governor's primary race -- involving Republicans Tate Reeves, Bill Waller, and Robert Foster.

Among the other races are attorney general primaries and some district and local races.

FOX13 spoke to an election commissioner who said if people are interested in the election they will get out and vote.

Dorothy Kearney Wilburn has been an election commissioner in Panola County for 11 years.

"It may be low because it not local people that's local people," Wilburn said. "That's safe and maybe everybody is waiting until November and I really believe they will have the big boy."

Wilburn said Tuesday's turnout has shown only 65 voters in her four precincts in Panola County.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

She doesn't believe a rainy start to the day played a role.

"No, because the good Lord has smiled on us. And it feels good out here. It feels good out here. I really don't know," she said.

In the 30 minutes FOX13 spent at Wilburn's precinct, only one person cast a ballot. There were more political signs than voters.

According to the Election Commission in DeSoto County, turnout was very light there as well. Less than half the voters who turned out for the primaries showed up for the runoff.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.