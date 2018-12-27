  • Lucky Memphian buys winning Powerball ticket

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - If you played the lottery last night, check your tickets!

    Someone in Memphis is going to be $100,000 richer tonight. 

    In Wednesday night’s drawing, the winner matched four numbers, plus the Powerball. 

    The base prize for that combination is $50,000, but the winner added “Power Play” to increase the prize. 

    Last night’s multiplier was two, which brought the total to $100,000. 

    The identity of that lucky winner was not released, but it was sold in Memphis. 

    So, some lucky Memphian is going to take home a $100,000 check. 

    The winning numbers were 5, 25, 38, 52, 67, and Powerball 24. Someone in New York hit the jackpot of around $294 million.

