Lucky Memphian buys winning Powerball ticket

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - If you played the lottery last night, check your tickets!
Someone in Memphis is going to be $100,000 richer tonight.
In Wednesday night’s drawing, the winner matched four numbers, plus the Powerball.
The base prize for that combination is $50,000, but the winner added “Power Play” to increase the prize.
Last night’s multiplier was two, which brought the total to $100,000.
The identity of that lucky winner was not released, but it was sold in Memphis.
So, some lucky Memphian is going to take home a $100,000 check.
The winning numbers were 5, 25, 38, 52, 67, and Powerball 24. Someone in New York hit the jackpot of around $294 million.
