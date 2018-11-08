LUCKY WINNER: $2 million winning lottery ticket sold in Memphis

Someone in Memphis is now a millionaire.
A player in Memphis won $2 million from last night’s Powerball drawing by matching five of six numbers drawn.
That prize begins at $1 million, but since the lucky player added the Power Play, it doubled. Making the winnings total more than $2 million.
According to the Tennessee Lottery, this is the 252nd winning ticket of $1 million or more sold since the Tennessee Education Lottery began selling tickets on Jan. 20, 2004.
The winner has not been identified.
