LUCKY WINNER: $2 million winning lottery ticket sold in Memphis

    Someone in Memphis is now a millionaire. 

    A player in Memphis won $2 million from last night’s Powerball drawing by matching five of six numbers drawn.

    That prize begins at $1 million, but since the lucky player added the Power Play, it doubled.  Making the winnings total more than $2 million.

    According to the Tennessee Lottery, this is the 252nd winning ticket of $1 million or more sold since the Tennessee Education Lottery began selling tickets on Jan. 20, 2004.

    The winner has not been identified. 

