Lynching memorial headed to north Mississippi, still waiting on officials to approve language

A group is calling itself Lynching Memorialization in Lafayette County said the board of supervisors has given the go-ahead for a memorial on the square, but the board did not approve the language.
Alonzo Hilliard with the Lynching Memorial board said the board of supervisors approved the memorial to go on the east side of the square, near the confederate soldier monument - but did not approve of the language.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
It said at least one of the lynchings was because a black man had an affair with a white woman. According to the board of aldermen, that specific wording has nothing to do with it.
Instead, the board said the entire wording has to be approved by the State Department of Archives and History.
Hilliard said the wording has already been approved by the Equal Justice Initiative. "EJI approved the language. As a matter of fact, they helped us write the language or approve the language."
Hilliard shared with us that no matter what the project will move forward. He said, "We know that in order for a lot of communities to heal it takes a process to heal."
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}