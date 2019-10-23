0 Maggots allegedly found in SCS high school cafeteria food

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A local high school was visited by the health department after multiple students found maggots in their food.

A Southwind High School student said she was horrified to find her breakfast infested with what appeared to be maggots.

It's now raising concerns about school lunches.

We spoke to the student's mother about the lousy lunch.

In fact, the day after the complaint was filed about the suspected maggots, a boy claims he was served raw chicken.

Since the first incident, we know at least these two kids have decided to go hungry instead of taking a risk on the school's food.

She bit into her food, realized something was in it and there were three maggots.

Tiffany Williams almost threw up when her sister sent her a picture of the food Monday and can see what appear to be maggots on the sausage biscuit.

"They were moving, yeah, they were moving," Williams said.

Williams said she's made complaints about the food at Southwind before.

Just one day after the maggot fiasco, she said her son was served undercooked chicken.

"Somebody's child is either going to have food poisoning or something is going to happen to them if they don't take action in that cafeteria," Williams said.

Williams made her complaint Tuesday, and we found out Shelby County health inspectors were already looking into another complaint Monday, just hours after her sister found maggots inside her food.

In the report, it said, no food was contaminated.

William said that's hard to believe and says she knows she isn't the only parent that has made complaints.

"If your kids go to Southwind, you know your kids come home hungry," Williams said. "They come home hungry because the first thing they say is the cafeteria food is not right and I'm not eating it."

We reached out to Shelby County Schools, and they tell us they are looking into this.

We also asked the health department if they will have another food inspection.

"The SCHD environmentalist inspected food and food preparation facilities at Southwind High School," a statement said. "They did not find evidence of spoiled or contaminated food or insects in food."

