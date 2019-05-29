0 Magnolia Community Center closed for summer, different stories surface about building's future

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A community center in Castalia Heights closed its doors last week for the foreseeable future.

Gates are up blocking the front doors at the Magnolia Community Center.

The non-profit that manages the building, Memphis Athletic Ministries, claims lack of funding forced them to close the building, at least for the summer.

Yet, different stories are circling Memphis about the impending future of the building.

Letter: ‘[MAM] will no longer be operating daily programing at Magnolia’

Last week, Memphis Athletic Ministries president and CEO Randy Odom sent out a letter to those affected by the closure of the Magnolia Community Center.

“Unfortunately, we are sorry to inform you that Memphis Athletic Ministries will no longer be operating daily programming at Magnolia Community Center. However, we do have options for your children this coming fall,” Odom wrote.

The letter continued: “We will continue to serve children from Magnolia at the Grizzlies Center located at 2107 Ball Road. The staff at the Grizzlies Center is excited to get to know you and your children, so please come by this summer and introduce yourself.”

“I just don’t want to see people idle with nothing to do, especially our young people,” said Dr. Randolph Meade Walker.

Meade Walker is the pastor at Castalia Baptist Church.

Disappointment and worry are words to describe his reaction when he heard of the current closure.

He wants Magnolia Community Center to stay open, calling it an asset for the Castalia Heights community.

Busing to Grizzlies Center

About two-and-a-half miles down the road on Ball Road sits a state-of-the-art building with a game and TV room, basketball court, literacy room, just to name a few.

It is the home of MAM’s Grizzlies Center.

Inside that building on Wednesday, staff went through a series of trainings to gear up for their summer programs.

FOX13 went inside to speak with Odom, but staff said he was out of town.

Jonathan Torres, the vice president and COO of MAM, spoke to FOX13 off camera.

Torres said a lack of funds forced the summer closure of two MAM properties: Magnolia and Greenlaw, which services the Uptown community.

The vice president said MAM would be busing kids whom are part of their summer program from the Magnolia area to the Grizzlies Center this summer.

At least 650 people attend a MAM property each day, according to a MAM spokesperson.

Torres said there are at least 2,000 unique children part of their program.

He added 60-65 kids visit the Magnolia property daily.

Differing stories

But there is still confusion.

Several properties managed by MAM, including Greenlaw and Magnolia, are City of Memphis properties.

In other words, the City of Memphis leases out those properties to MAM.

Parks Services director Maria Munoz-Blanco said in an emailed statement to FOX13 that the City of Memphis hasn’t been told of a closure.

“They haven’t notified the city of a closure,” wrote Munoz-Blanco. “We’ll need to check in with them to see if they’ve changed their plans.”

Councilwoman Jamita Swearengen of District 4, the district with Magnolia, said to FOX13 in a phone interview of a different version of events.

“A major donor did not give a financial appropriation,” Swearengen said. “They also do not have the staff.”

Swearengen said that Odom told her that MAM is opening an employment process next week to re-open Magnolia, saying that it is not necessarily closed for the summer, only temporarily.

The reason for its current closure aside, the worry is still there for Dr. Meade Walker.

“You don’t want those folks to drop through the cracks because there’s not something in that community to sustain them,” said Meade Walker

