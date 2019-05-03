Major crime operation nets more than a dozen arrests in Tipton County

TIPTON CO., Tenn. - Tipton County is fighting back against gun and gang violence with an early-morning law enforcement operation called “Operation Crime Driver.”
FOX13’s Greg Coy had been embedded with a team of deputies, TBI and drug task force agents since 6 a.m. Friday. People were arrested on outstanding warrants and for violating the terms of their parole and probation
#HappeningNow “A huge success” is how district attorney considers Operation Crime Driver as 16 people arrested. “The warnings are over” says Tipton County Sheriff. Watch news conference @FOX13Memphis FB pic.twitter.com/82Yvhnkcrv— Greg Coy (@GCoyFOX13) May 3, 2019
16 people were arrested in the roundup, including a former Shelby County correction’s officer named Maurice Nash.
The full list of those arrested are:
- Maurice Lashaun Nash, 45
- Marcus Dewayne Green, 37
- Herbert Henderson Taylor 37
- Isca Edward Johnson, 22
- Lawrence Mortez Brent, 26
- Wendell Marvel Boyd, 48
- Jaimayon Rashun Terry, 19
- Lisa Marie Hughlett, 41
- Tamika Springfield, 36
- Christie Antoinette Parham, 33
- Thomas Holmes, 63
- Ashley Latisha Currie, 21
- Terry Bell, 57
- Daniel Kevin Heatherly, 37
- John Michael Jennings, 30
- Vicki Jeannie Dowell, 37
A February shooting in Covington forced authorities to go on the offensive, according to officials. About 120 law enforcement agents from different agencies spread out throughout the county to search for criminals.
Investigators discussed the crime initiative and the results of the sweep. Greg Coy will have a behind-the-scenes look at the major operation – on FOX13 News at 5.
Tipton County promise more action such as Operation Crime Driver will happen “in the near future” perhaps this summer DA told @FOX13Memphis and you saw live on our FB page pic.twitter.com/QgyNtU6pMN— Greg Coy (@GCoyFOX13) May 3, 2019
