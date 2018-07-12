Major Memphis roadway in desperate need of repairs, drivers say

People who drive on a popular Memphis road are pleading for someone to fix the roadway.
Drivers have major complaints about Elvis Presley Boulevard. It is in desperate need of repairs, they say.
A part of the roadway was described as a “speed bump” because of the number of potholes, dips and groves.
Trending stories:
- Sherra Wright's attorneys removed from case, say they can no longer represent her
- Woman claims she pumped water at Memphis gas station
- The reason why Sherra Wright was wearing red in court
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Tracy Davis told FOX13 she has had to get a vehicle aligned and fixed several times because of the buckled pavement.
And because the state of Tennessee took responsibility for state roads in Memphis, it’s no longer a city issue.
TDOT said after seeing the conditions of that roadway, crews will take direct and immediate action.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}