Major Memphis roadway in desperate need of repairs, drivers say

    People who drive on a popular Memphis road are pleading for someone to fix the roadway. 

    Drivers have major complaints about Elvis Presley Boulevard. It is in desperate need of repairs, they say. 

    A part of the roadway was described as a “speed bump” because of the number of potholes, dips and groves.  

    Tracy Davis told FOX13 she has had to get a vehicle aligned and fixed several times because of the buckled pavement. 

    And because the state of Tennessee took responsibility for state roads in Memphis, it’s no longer a city issue. 

    TDOT said after seeing the conditions of that roadway, crews will take direct and immediate action. 

