0 Major security changes after shots were fired at the Delta Fair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Saturday night, shots were fired on the Delta Fairgrounds. Now, security measures are being ramped up by officials.

“It’s a major deal with us. A major concern. Our number one goal is that our guests come out here and have a safe, fun time,” said Matt Snyder, the Director of Safety at the Delta Fair.

ORIGINAL STORY: SCSO investigating Saturday night shooting at Delta Fair

“Our policy has been, in the past, to do random wanding. Our policy now is that everyone is wanded,” he said.

Snyder said attendance numbers have been great since the incident, which he’s happy about. But he wants folks to know security is taken very seriously at the Delta Fair – now, more than ever.

“We’re constantly looking [for improvements]… we looked at it real hard the other night and morning in conjunction with the Sheriff’s Department who is our partner,” Snyder said.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Snyder said everybody will be checked for prohibited items: No animals, coolers, chairs, guns (even if you have a carry permit), outside food or drinks, or backpacks are allowed.

Snyder said on top of that, more security officers and sheriff’s deputies are patrolling the grounds after Saturday’s incident.

“I’ve taken one of my safety crew and put them at every gate to make sure guards are doing what they’re supposed to do,” he said. “We had a large crowd, everyone was having a good time. And it’s really sad that one individual ruined that for a lot of people.”

FOX13 spoke with several fair-goers who said they fear going to the fair in the dark. One of those people includes Lawrence Finnie.

“It’s just not safe. You can’t go anywhere without someone pulling out a gun. It’s a shame,” Finnie said.

Finnie told FOX13 he, his wife, and kids visit the fair annually, but he only goes in the daylight hours now.

“It’s a shame. You feel like you can’t go nowhere in the city without something happening,” Finnie said. “I feel a little safer earlier in the day, that’s it,” he said.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.