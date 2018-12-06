MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people are in custody in relation to the disappearance of Shaun Hamblen -- a man who was last seen leaving the LA Fitness in East Memphis on November 29.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Infant ibuprofen sold at Walmart, CVS, Family Dollar recalled
- DeJavu chef Gary Williams has died, reports say
- Mississippi man pulls gun on Amazon driver delivering package to his home
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Hamblen's car was found that day, but nearby security footage showed him getting into a Ford Focus. Police received information that the Focus was parked in the 1300 block of Michigan.
READ: Friends fear Memphis man was abducted and no longer alive
When officers arrived, they located a gray 2009 Ford Focus, but Hamblen was nowhere to be found.
As the investigation progressed, two individuals who police believe were in the Focus when Hamblen was last seen were identified. They have been taken into custody, but to this point no charges have been filed.
RELATED: Memphis man missing, last seen leaving LA Fitness
Police then received information that a body was found in the 3600 block of McDuff, which is a residential area more than 10 miles away from where the car was located.
A body was found on the property, but the identity has not been released by police.
This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.
UPDATE: Missing Person: Shaun Hamblen— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 6, 2018
At approximately 8:00 p.m. on December 7th, investigators received information that the car that missing Shaun Hamblen was believed to last been seen in was parked in the 1300 block... https://t.co/opI0Yetymg
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}