    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people are in custody in relation to the disappearance of Shaun Hamblen -- a man who was last seen leaving the LA Fitness in East Memphis on November 29.

    Hamblen's car was found that day, but nearby security footage showed him getting into a Ford Focus. Police received information that the Focus was parked in the 1300 block of Michigan.

    When officers arrived, they located a gray 2009 Ford Focus, but Hamblen was nowhere to be found.

    As the investigation progressed, two individuals who police believe were in the Focus when Hamblen was last seen were identified. They have been taken into custody, but to this point no charges have been filed.

    Police then received information that a body was found in the 3600 block of McDuff, which is a residential area more than 10 miles away from where the car was located.

    A body was found on the property, but the identity has not been released by police.

    This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.

