MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The majority of the FOX13 viewing area is now under a Severe Thunderstorm WARNING, in effect until 12 a.m. Thursday.
Below are the counties affected:
- Lee;
- Mississippi, AR;
- DeSoto;
- Tunica;
- Marshall, MS;
- Tipton;
- Shelby, TN;
- Crittenden;
- St. Francis, AR;
- Tate, MS;
- Cross, AR;
There is also a WATCH in effect until around 4 a.m.
>>CLICK HERE FOR LIVE INTERACTIVE RADAR
- Hot and humid Wednesday night
- Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected later this evening into tomorrow morning
- Strong winds and hail are the primary threat
- A warm start to Thursday – lows in the low 70’s
- Heat index readings tomorrow will be in the low 90’s
- A dangerous heat index between 100°-105° expected Friday and Saturday
- Please be heat aware this week – take frequent breaks, seek out shade and AC, stay hydrated
- Watch the video above for your Wednesday weathercast.
