  • Majority of FOX13 viewing area under Severe Thunderstorm WARNING

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The majority of the FOX13 viewing area is now under a Severe Thunderstorm WARNING, in effect until 12 a.m. Thursday. 

    Below are the counties affected:

    • Lee;
    • Mississippi, AR;
    • DeSoto;
    • Tunica;
    • Marshall, MS;
    • Tipton;
    • Shelby, TN;
    • Crittenden;
    • St. Francis, AR;
    • Tate, MS;
    • Cross, AR;

    There is also a WATCH in effect until around 4 a.m.

     

    >>CLICK HERE FOR LIVE INTERACTIVE RADAR

    • Hot and humid Wednesday night
    • Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected later this evening into tomorrow morning
    • Strong winds and hail are the primary threat
    • A warm start to Thursday – lows in the low 70’s
    • Heat index readings tomorrow will be in the low 90’s
    • A dangerous heat index between 100°-105° expected Friday and Saturday
    • Please be heat aware this week – take frequent breaks, seek out shade and AC, stay hydrated
    • Watch the video above for your Wednesday weathercast.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories