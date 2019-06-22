  • Majority of FOX13 viewing area under Severe Thunderstorm Watch

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MAJORITY OF FOX13 VIEWING AREA UNDER A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH UNTIL 1 AM SATURDAY.

     

    • A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR SOME OF THE MID-SOUTH THROUGH 1 AM.
    • Showers and thunderstorms will continue moving into the area, effecting areas mainly along and north of I-40.
    • Waking up to temperatures in the upper 70s tomorrow morning.
    • Its going to be a scorcher tomorrow – daytime highs reach into the lower 90s, with feel like temperatures near 105°
    • Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate!
    • Low rain chances for the weekend, with a cold front brings slightly cooler temperatures and more widespread rain by Monday.

     

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories