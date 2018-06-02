Malco threatening to sue over Studio on the Square parking

The Studio on the Square in Overton Square is threatening to sue their landlord, Loeb Enterprises, for a breach of contract regarding parking spaces.
People who visit Overton Square told FOX13 free parking in the area is already hard to come by when the square gets busy.
Early this year, Malco, the parent company who owns the Studio on the Square movie theater, filed a complaint against Loeb Enterprises in Shelby County Chancery Court. The complaint is a threat to sue if plans to build a new business in the parking lot on the side of the theater are followed through.
According to the complaint, the plan could tremendously decrease the amount of free parking available to moviegoers.
FOX13 reached out to both parties.
We were told by a spokesperson from Loeb Enterprises that the company will not comment on ongoing litigation.
We are still waiting to hear back from the attorney representing Malco.
According to court documents in Chancery Court, they are still waiting for a response from the attorney representing Loeb Enterprises.
