Man, 7-year-old child hospitalized after shooting in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man and a child were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Memphis.
Police said the shooting happened in the 3200 block of Hickory Hill Road around 9:30 p.m.
The male victim was rushed to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition, according to MPD.
Offcs resp. to a shooting @ 3200 Hickory Hill. One male was shot & taken to St Francis Hospital in critical condition. A child, age 7, was also injured due to debris from the shooting, he was xported in non-critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 29, 2018
The other victim – a 7-year-old child – was also injured and taken to Le Bonheur.
Police said the child was hit by debris from the shooting. He is non-critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
