  • Man, 7-year-old child hospitalized after shooting in Memphis

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man and a child were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Memphis. 

    Police said the shooting happened in the 3200 block of Hickory Hill Road around 9:30 p.m.

    The male victim was rushed to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition, according to MPD. 

    The other victim – a 7-year-old child – was also injured and taken to Le Bonheur. 

    Police said the child was hit by debris from the shooting. He is non-critical condition. 

    The investigation is ongoing, police said. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories