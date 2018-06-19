  • Man, 79, knew people who robbed and beat him to death, neighbors say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are working to catch the people who robbed and beat a 79-year-old man who later died. 

    Police said the man, who was a grandfather, died at Regional One Monday after being robbed and beaten in Westhaven.

    No arrests have been made so far in the case, and detectives are investigating.

    FOX13’s Zach Crenshaw spoke with neighbors who said the man knew the men who beat him to death. What they said led to the incident, on FOX13 News at 9. 

