Man, 79, knew people who robbed and beat him to death, neighbors say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are working to catch the people who robbed and beat a 79-year-old man who later died.
Police said the man, who was a grandfather, died at Regional One Monday after being robbed and beaten in Westhaven.
No arrests have been made so far in the case, and detectives are investigating.
FOX13’s Zach Crenshaw spoke with neighbors who said the man knew the men who beat him to death. What they said led to the incident, on FOX13 News at 9.
Trending stories:
- Reports: Rapper XXXTentacion shot, killed in South Florida
- Woman drags boyfriend with car, chases him around with sword, police say
- Man arrested in weekend homicide where Memphis home was shot up
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}