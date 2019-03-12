Man accepted checking deposit slip as payment for Mustang, police say

Memphis police arrested a man after they said he gave the victim a checking deposit slip and claimed it was a check.
The victim told police he sold his 2006 Ford Mustang for $6,500. But when he went to cash the check, it turned out to be a fraud. It was a checking deposit slip.
Police were able to track down the stolen car and arrested Jessie Wilson, 18.
He admitted to police that he wrote a worthless check.
Wilson is charged with Criminal Simulation $2,500 to $10,000.
