  • Man accepted checking deposit slip as payment for Mustang, police say

    Memphis police arrested a man after they said he gave the victim a checking deposit slip and claimed it was a check. 

    The victim told police he sold his 2006 Ford Mustang for $6,500. But when he went to cash the check, it turned out to be a fraud. It was a checking deposit slip. 

    Police were able to track down the stolen car and arrested Jessie Wilson, 18. 

    He admitted to police that he wrote a worthless check. 

    Wilson is charged with Criminal Simulation $2,500 to $10,000. 

