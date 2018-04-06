0 Man accused murdering Lorenzen Wright indicted on new charges

Billy Turner, the man charged with the murder of Lorenzen Wright, is facing additional felony charges.

A grand jury returned an indictment against Turner on Thursday, April 5. The incident charges the 47-year-old with three counts being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

The indictment relates to weapons that were located during a search of his home. Investigators found a 9mm pistol, a shotgun, and a .38 revolver.

According to the TBI, Turner was arrested and convicted of violent crimes in the 1990's.

Previously, FOX13 reported that Collierville police arrested Turner for aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping in 1992. During the same year, police arrested him for selling cocaine and he was sentenced to four years in prison.

In December 2017, Billy Turner was arrested at a gas station in Collierville. He was charged with the murder of Wright, a former NBA star and Memphian was killed in July 2010.

Less than two weeks later, Lorenzen’s ex-wife, Sherra Wright-Robinson, was arrested in California.

During a December news conference, the Memphis Police Department outlined the charges against Sherra Wright and Billy Turner. Officials said the pair tried to kill Lorenzen multiple times.

In March 2018, Wright and Turner appeared in court together. Prosecutors announced they will not seek the death penalty, which aligned with the wants of Lorenzen’s family.

Both Sherra Wright and Billy Turner have pleaded not guilty.

