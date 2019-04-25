Man accused of beating 4-month-old to death was in U.S. illegally, deported 5 times, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The man accused of beating a 4-month-old child to death in Memphis was in the United States illegally and had been deported five times, according to local immigrant officials.
And he was using an alias.
ORIGINAL STORY: Baby dies after being beaten by Memphis man who learned he was not the child's father, police say
Jose Agurcia-Avila – whose real name is Carlos Zuniga-Aviles – was charged with first-degree murder, along with other charges, after police said he punched a baby so hard it stopped breathing.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
The child was taken to Le Bonheur in extremely critical condition, but the child was pronounced dead at the hospital.
According to a police report, Zuniga-Aviles confessed that he punched the child in the head multiple times when he learned the child was not his.
Zuniga-Aviles told local officials his name was Jose Agurcia-Avila, and they found no criminal history in Tennessee.
The suspect was using an alias because he was an “unlawfully present Honduran national,” according to local U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Zuniga-Aviles was previously deported from the U.S. in Feb. 2010, Jan. 2011, March 2012, Nov. 2015, and Dec. 2016.
ICE officials said they will take Zuniga-Aviles into custody to “reinstate his removal order following the resolution of the criminal charges he currently faces.” He illegally re-entered the U.S. after being deported in 2016, which is a felony.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}