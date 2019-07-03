Man accused of firing AR-style rifle at Memphis apartment complex, damaging cars and homes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are searching for a man who they say fired an AR-style rifle recklessly at a Memphis apartment complex.
The incident happened around 11 p.m. on June 27 in the Ridgecrest Apartments, police said. Several cars and homes were damaged after the shooting.
People who spoke with FOX13 said they are happy it didn’t end with anyone hit.
According to investigators, the man – who has not yet been identified – used an AR-style rifle and fired several shots from within the apartment complex.
The man got away, running north on Trezevant Street. The suspect was described as thin build, wearing a black shirt, dark bandana, white pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
