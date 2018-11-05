Man accused of kidnapping, holding pregnant woman against her will

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is accused of kidnapping a pregnant woman and holding her against her will for hours.
Officers responded to a woman who flagged them down while they were on W. Raines Road on Saturday.
The victim told police she was kidnapped by a man. Tramal Baker entered her residence around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon where the two got into an argument that turned physical, according to an arrest affidavit.
Police said Baker hit, choked and bit the victim. He then allegedly forced the pregnant victim into a 1996 Green Volvo and drove her around all night against her will.
The victim made several attempts to escape and call police throughout the night, according to arrest documents. She was finally able to get away while Baker was stopped at the intersection of W. Raines and Westmont.
Officers said they saw the woman with visible scratches and a bite mark.
Tramal Baker was arrested. He is facing Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Kidnapping and Domestic Violence charges.
