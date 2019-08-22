0 Man accused of killing Ole Miss student to undergo psych-evaluation, attorneys say

OXFORD, Miss - The man accused of killing an Ole Miss student faced a judge Thursday morning.

Brandon Theesfeld is accused of killing Ally Kostial. Both of them attended the University of Mississippi in Oxford.

The court appearance was originally slated for a bond hearing.

However, during the brief hearing, attorneys for Theesfeld withdrew the request for bond and asked for a psychological evaluation instead.

"We are withdrawing our request for a bond hearing and we are also making a request for a psychiatric evaluation," Attorney Tony Farese said.

Neither the defense nor the prosecution clarified what new information caused the bond hearing request to be withdrawn.

Family members and friends of both Theesfeld and Kostial were in court for the hearing. After the hearing, Kosital's cousin, Kristie Kelley, spoke.

"Ally's family is truly grateful for the Memphis police, and the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office, and the Lafayette County Coroner's Officer, the Ole Miss community and the many others who worked tirelessly over the last few weeks on the case," Kelley said.

Now, Theesfeld will go to Whitfield Mental Hospital in Jackson to be evaluated. That could take weeks.

Prosecutors are pushing forward to the grand jury for an indictment on murder charges in the case.

Background info:

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff's Department, Kostial was last seen stopping at the door of a bar on the square in Oxford on July 19. Oxford police confirmed Kostial, 21, was seen on a city camera on the square that night.

Surveillance video shows Kostial leaving a bar around 11:50 p.m. on July 19 and walking down an Oxford road near the square.

Kostial appears to be walking down the street alone while on her phone. Oxford police told FOX13 they do not believe that the student suspected of her murder -- Brandon Theesfeld -- was inside that bar with her.

During a routine patrol, officers found Kostial's body in Harmontown, Mississippi the next day near Sardis Lake – nearly 90 miles away from the Ole Miss campus.

Two days later, authorities located the suspect at a gas station in South Memphis. Surveillance photos from the gas station show Theesfeld wearing an Ole Miss T-shirt as he entered the gas station on Monday.

Investigators said officers had been tracking Theesfeld's cellphone and credit card, which led them to that gas station. According to police, a patrol officer noticed his pickup truck – which matched the suspected vehicle's description – parked at the gas station.

Memphis police then swarmed Theesfeld's truck, stopping him from driving away, and Lafayette County deputies arrested him.

Law enforcement sources told FOX13 Theesfeld's clothes appeared to have blood on them, and a weapon was found inside the truck.

